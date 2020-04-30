M-36 Resurfacing Project Underway In Pinckney

April 30, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A resurfacing project along M-36 in Pinckney could be done in record time.



The construction zone starts east of the Village limits, through downtown Pinckney, and then up to Kelly Road, west of town. M-36 is a state trunkline and therefore under the jurisdiction of the Michigan Department of Transportation. If everything goes as planned, the project could be completed this Friday. However, crews weren’t out Wednesday presumably due to the weather so it’s unclear if the schedule will still stand.



Village President Linda Lavey says the project was originally supposed to be done last summer but it never happened. She says M-DOT did repair various sidewalk and intersection ramps to make them ADA compliant. Lavey says the current work is a typical mill and fill resurfacing project that is really needed. She tells WHMI for years the road has been patches on top of patches but is now nice, flat shiny blacktop. Lavey added they have all of this beautiful, new pavement but don’t get to have the annual Memorial Day parade so getting the work done is somewhat bittersweet but they’ll take what they can get. She noted crews are really kicking it out, which is good. Lavey says once everything re-opens, people can drive into town and not have any fear of losing a hubcap while visiting restaurants and businesses and enjoying the Village.



Lavey says work crews have been typically out from around 7am to 8:30pm and have been practicing social distancing. Traffic is being maintained via flaggers so motorists should expect to encounter delays or seek detours.