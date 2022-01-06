Chili Cook-Off Fundraiser Planned At Pinckney Masonic Temple

January 6, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A chili cook-off is coming to the Pinckney community later this month.



The Pinckney chapter of the Free and Accepted Masons of Michigan, Livingston Lodge #76, is hosting the event on Saturday, January 15th from noon to 4pm at the Pinckney Masonic Temple on Mann Street.



There’s a $10 entry fee to sign up for the contest and win prizes and money and possibly take home a champion trophy. Those interested in just attending can taste as many different chilis as they want for $10.



Organizers say the 1st annual event will help support those in need. The event will also feature a 50/50 raffle, games and a coat drive.



Those interested can contact junior Warden Mike Vargas at 419-266-4455 or by email at mike.vargas22@gmail.com.