Village Of Pinckney Looking To Revoke Permits, Licenses For "The Means"

April 2, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





After years of no progress, the Village of Pinckney is moving toward revoking permits related to a marijuana establishment for failure to complete the project in a timely manner.



The Means project is on the site of the old Pinckney Elementary School, where work has been at a stand-still.



The Village granted final site plan approval for that project in October 2021 - the first-ever approved marijuana facility in Livingston County. Voters approved a ballot proposal to allow such facilities in the Village.



The matter was discussed briefly by Village Council at a recent meeting.



A memo was issued in March by Village President Jeffrey Buerman to The Means M.A.A.B. Partnership LLC regarding the zoning, variances, a special use permit and the three provisional marijuana establishment licenses granted for the property at 935 West Main/M-36.



The memo states parcels were conditionally rezoned by Council, subject to conditions proposed by The Means in 2020. Among those was that the rezoning was contingent on the property being utilized by The Means for a licensed marijuana establishment, consistent with Village ordinances.



The Means applied for and received three licenses from the Village in August of 2021. A zoning special use permit, variances, and a site plan were all also approved in 2021. Those were subject to approval for one calendar year per ordinance.



The memo states the Village expended substantial resources and time during the competitive process in granting the marijuana licenses - as well as in defending litigation brought by other applicants challenging the granted licenses.



The memo asserts the Village on a number of occasions pursued updates on the project development but construction ceased for more than 14 months and no building permits were in effect for construction. The Village says it then notified the applicant that unless substantial steps were taken to move the project forward, it intended to revoke the site plan and permits, and vacate the validity of the provisional licenses and conditional zoning on the property.



The applicant then sought, through legal counsel, extensions of some deadlines – which was said to have been reviewed by Council and the Planning Commission in July of 2024.



The memo states the applicant cited delays due to litigation with The Means participating partners and represented that it would be securing new construction contractors and obtaining required building permits to move forward and complete the project.



After more than nine months since extensions were authorized, there’s been no action as far as construction or permits.



The memo states “Now, four years later, the property in its abandoned partially reconstructed status has a blighted appearance that is at least as distressed as it was in 2021”. Additionally, it has been advised from “numerous sources” that the parcels are now for sale.



It was noted the marijuana licenses are not transferrable to another owner, unless there is an express prior approval of such by Council.



During the most recent Council meeting, it was stated that whoever wants to buy the property and use it for a marijuana facility would have to go through the same process The Means did. Buerman further noted the licenses expire in August, but they really don’t want to wait until then - saying it's nothing personal, it’s just time to move forward.



Buerman said he’s recommending to the Planning Commission at its April 7th meeting to recommend Council revoke the site plan, special use permit, variances, and conditional zoning.



The Commission’s formal recommendation would then be considered by Council at its April 28th meeting, at which time Buerman will also recommend to revoke the three marijuana licenses.



It was stated the applicant will be notified that they will be on the agendas for the upcoming meetings.