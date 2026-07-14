Pinckney Man Wins Two Fantasy 5 Double Play Prizes While Vacationing in Northern Michigan

July 14, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A Pickney man who says he mistakenly purchased two Fantasy 5 tickets for the same drawing while vacationing in Northern Michigan, won two $110,000 Double Play prizes!



According to the Michigan Lottery, Paul Pattwell matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the June 15 drawing to win the big prizes: 03-08-10-14-20. He bought one of his tickets at Krist Food Mart, located at 12969 US Highway 31 North in Charlevoix, and the other at Toski Sands Party Store, located at 2292 M 119 in Petoskey.



“I’ve been playing the same sets of Fantasy 5 numbers for years and I play them every day,” said Pattwell. “My wife and I were on a camping trip Up North, and I couldn’t remember if I had bought my Fantasy 5 ticket, so I stopped at the store and bought one.



“A few days after we got home from vacation, I pulled out over a week’s worth of tickets and started checking them. I recognized the June 15 Double Play winning numbers right away and was thrilled that I’d won $110,000! I called my wife and told her the big news.



“After I got off the phone with my wife, I started checking the rest of my tickets which is when I realized I had two tickets for the same drawing and won another $110,000 prize. I called my wife again and said: ‘You’re not going to believe this, but I won a second $110,000 prize!’ I couldn’t believe it.”



The 68-year-old recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prizes. With his winnings, Pattwell plans to buy a new truck, spoil his grandkids, and then save the remainder.