Pinckney Man, Two Others Win DNR's Pure Michigan Hunt Prize Package

April 23, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Pinckney's Bryan Alexander is among three winners of the Michigan DNR's Pure Michigan Hunt prize package, giving each winner the chance to pursue the state's most sought-after game species during the 2026 hunting seasons.



Alexander, Mike Parent of Macomb County and Curtis Sisco of Wexford County, were among a total of 33,557 people who purchased 93,380 Pure Michigan Hunt entries during the 2025 application period.



Each winner receives one license for every limited-license hunt offered by the DNR in 2026, including elk, bear, spring and fall turkey, antlerless deer and waterfowl, as well as base licenses. In addition, each winner gets a prize package that includes hunting gear and other outdoor-related items donated by sponsors.



According to the DNR, the Pure Michigan Hunt is a chance-based drawing open to anyone eligible to purchase a Michigan hunting license. For $5 per entry, participants are entered into the drawing for the opportunity to experience Michigan’s diverse hunting seasons across the state.



“This hunt represents the very best of Michigan’s outdoor opportunities,” said Sara Thompson, DNR Wildlife Division chief. “From elk in the northern Lower Peninsula to spring turkey in southern hardwoods and waterfowl in coastal marshes, Pure Michigan Hunt winners truly experience the full range of what our state offers.”



In the case of Mike Parent, the winning entry was transferred as a gift from his daughter, Leona, highlighting the program’s flexibility and the strong hunting traditions shared among Michigan families.



Since its inception, the Pure Michigan Hunt has raised funds that directly support wildlife conservation and habitat management efforts throughout the state. Proceeds from entries help fund the work of DNR biologists, wildlife habitat improvements and conservation initiatives that benefit hunters and wildlife alike.



Hunters interested in participating in the next Pure Michigan Hunt drawing can purchase entries anywhere Michigan hunting licenses are sold or online below. The application period runs Jan. 1 through Dec. 31 each year.