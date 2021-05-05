Pinckney Man Killed In US-23 Crash Near Ann Arbor

May 5, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A Livingston County man was one of two people killed in a crash Tuesday that closed down a portion of US-23 in Washtenaw County.



Michigan State Police say the accident happened just after 1:15 Tuesday afternoon on US-23 northbound at Earhart Road, south of Plymouth Road. A preliminary investigation indicates a Cadillac SRX traveling southbound crossed the median and struck a Honda Civic before hitting a semi-truck traveling northbound.



The northbound lanes of US-23 were closed for five hours. The deceased occupants were both in the SUV and identified as 66-year-old Stephen Rohacs from Pinckney and 54-year-old Leonard Hershey from Detroit.



The driver of the Honda Civic, a 23-year-old Ann Arbor man received minor injuries while the driver of the semi-truck was not injured. State Police say they continue to investigate the reason the Cadillac crossed the median.





Photo - Courtesy of ClickOnDetroit.com/WDIV