Pinckney Man Killed after Crashing into Concrete Barrier on I-94

January 22, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



A Pinckney man died Saturday after reportedly driving the wrong way and crashing into a concrete barrier on the expressway.



Troopers were sent to eastbound I-94 near Liberty Street in Pittsfield Township around 8:50 p.m. on Jan. 19 for reports of a wrong-way driver and one car crash according to a Tweet from the MSP First District on Wednesday.



The investigation showed that a 24-year-old Pinckney man driving a 2016 Mazda CX-3 was stopped by Saline officers for speeding.



“The driver exited his vehicle and was making incoherent statements to the officers and making statements of self-harm,” the Tweet said.



The driver allegedly left the scene before officers were able to take any action. Officers did not pursue the driver.



A witness reported seeing the vehicle entering eastbound I-94 from Ann Arbor/Saline Road driving the wrong way on the exit ramp shortly after the interaction with police.



“It appears the driver turned into the concrete median barrier,” the Tweet said. “The impact of the crash broke the upper portion of the concrete barrier and caused heavy damage to the vehicle.”



The driver was removed from the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene.



Authorities believe the driver took his own life based on the actions and statements he made earlier.



The man's identity has not been released.



The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Brighton Post at 810-227-1051.