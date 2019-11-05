Pinckney Man Charged With Child Porn Distribution Headed To Trial

A local man accused of using an online system to distribute child pornography is headed to trial.



40-year-old Paul Aaron Kenczyk of Pinckney appeared in 53rd District Court in Howell Monday and waived his arraignment in Livingston County Circuit Court. He was bound over on charges of aggravated distribution/promotion of child sexually abusive material, aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, and using a computer to commit a crime.



Kenczyk was arrested last month following an investigation conducted by the Michigan State Police (MSP) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. The arrest came at the conclusion of the investigation into the online trading of Child Sexually Abusive Material (CSAM) using peer-to-peer networks. The investigation led to a residence in Pinckney where Kenczyk was residing. A search warrant executed at his home yielded multiple internet capable devices and other evidence. After the seized evidence was examined, an arrest warrant was issued for Kenczyk and he subsequently turned himself in.



If convicted on the current charges, Kenczyk faces up to 15 years in prison for each count of aggravated distribution/promotion of child sexually abusive material, up to 10 years in prison for each count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, and up to 10 years in prison for each count of using a computer to commit a crime. Future court dates for Kenczyk have not yet been set. (DK)