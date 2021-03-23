Pinckney Man Airlifted To Hospital After Crash

March 23, 2021

By Jessica Mathews





A local man had to be airlifted to the hospital following a serious crash in Putnam Township Monday afternoon that authorities believe involved speed and alcohol.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a single-vehicle injury crash on Farley Road south of Swarthout Road at around 4:21pm. Preliminary investigation revealed that a 28-year-old Pinckney man was driving a 2005 Buick LeSabre south on Farley Road. A press release states the driver lost control of the vehicle in a curve and drove off the roadway, traveled down a slight ditch, and impacted a tree at the driver's door. The driver was said to be pinned in the vehicle and had to be extricated. The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor by U of M Survival Flight. The Sheriff’s Office says speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash. Deputies were assisted on the scene by personnel from the Hamburg Township Police Department, Putnam Township Fire Department, Livingston County EMS, and Survival Flight.



Farley Road was closed for approximately two hours. The incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Major Crash Team.