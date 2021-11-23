Pinckney Man Enters Plea To Child Sex Assault & Internet Charges

November 23, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A plea has been entered by a Livingston County man charged with the sexual assault of a child and online distribution of child pornography.



43-year-old Paul Aaron Kenczyk of Pinckney was originally charged in 2019 with aggravated distribution/promotion of child sexually abusive material and other related counts following an investigation by the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. A search warrant executed at his home yielded multiple internet-capable devices and other evidence. An investigator later testified that Kenczyk admitted to downloading child pornography.



While that case had already worked its way to Livingston County Circuit Court, new charges of second-degree criminal sexual conduct were filed in 2020 against Kenczyk alleging sexual contact with a person between the age of 13 & 16 that occurred in 2010. Authorities said that news of the raid on Kenczyk’s residence and subsequent charges prompted the victim in the earlier case to come forward.



In court last week, Kenczyk pleaded guilty to the second-degree criminal sexual conduct charge and to four of the ten charges from the original case; two counts of aggravated distribution/promotion of child sexually abusive material and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime. In exchange, six other related counts were dismissed.



When Kenczyk is sentenced on January 6th, he faces at least 15 years in prison.