Pinckney Man Enters Plea In Police Chase

June 1, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A plea deal could clear the record of a Pinckney man charged after a high-speed police chase.



23-year-old Jon Patrick Dethloff was charged in March with fleeing and eluding as well as carrying a concealed weapon for the February 28th incident. In court Friday, he pleaded guilty to those charges in exchange for an agreement to be sentenced under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, which would remove the charges from his record if he successfully completes probation.



The charges were filed after the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Dethloff near Fowlerville because it did not have a license plate. He admitted to fleeing onto westbound I-96, although the pursuit was terminated at the Livingston/Ingham County line.



However, approximately a half-hour later, that same vehicle was observed near Grand River and Gregory Road in Handy Township. When a deputy attempted to stop it, the vehicle again fled, eventually heading northbound on Fowlerville Road, where it became disabled after striking a deer north of Sharpe Road. After Dethloff was taken into custody, a Glock handgun was located inside the vehicle.



Circuit Court Judge Suzanne Geddis accepted the guilty plea and set sentencing for July 8th.