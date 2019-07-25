Local Man Facing Child Pornography Charges Headed To Trial

July 25, 2019

A local man facing more than 20 felonies, including possession of child pornography, is headed to trial.



A probable cause conference was held for 24-year-old Westley Allen Geul Tuesday in 53rd District Court in Howell. The Pinckney man was bound over to Livingston County Circuit Court after a judge determined there was enough evidence to send the case to trial. Future court dates have not yet been scheduled.



In the 22 felony charges against him, Geul faces six counts of possession of child sexually abusive material, four counts of child abusive commercial activity, 11 counts of using a computer to commit a crime, and one count of promoting or distributing child sexually abusive material.



If convicted on the current charges, he faces up to 20 years in prison. (DK)