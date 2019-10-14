Pinckney Man Accused Of Distributing Child Pornography

Charges have been filed against a local man accused of using an online system to distribute child pornography.



40-year-old Paul Aaron Kenczyk of Pinckney was arrested and arraigned Friday, following an investigation conducted by the Michigan State Police (MSP) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. The arrest came at the conclusion of the investigation into the online trading of Child Sexually Abusive Material (CSAM) using peer-to-peer networks. The investigation led to a residence in Pinckney where the suspect was residing. A search warrant executed at Kenczyk’s home yielded multiple internet capable devices and other evidence. After the seized evidence was examined, an arrest warrant was issued for Kenczyk and he subsequently turned himself in on Friday.



Kenczyk has been charged with two counts of aggravated distribution/promotion of child sexually abusive material, three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, and five counts of use of a computer to commit a crime. If convicted, Kenczyk faces up to 15 years in prison for each count of aggravated distribution/promotion of child sexually abusive material, up to 10 years in prison for each count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, and up to 10 years in prison for each count of use of a computer to commit a crime.