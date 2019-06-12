Pinckney Looking To Fill Planning Commission Vacancy

June 12, 2019

Applications are being sought for a vacant position on the Village of Pinckney’s Planning Commission.



The Planning Commission meets at Village Hall at 7pm on the first Monday of each month, unless there are not enough items on the commission’s agenda to warrant a meeting. The Planning Commission is made up of six residents at-large and a representative from Village Council, with the Zoning Administrator and Planner also attending the monthly meetings. The Planning Commission has the power to make, adopt, extend, add to, or otherwise amend, and to carry out plans for land within the municipality’s limits.



Currently there is an open position on the commission and residents that may be interested are encouraged to apply. The appointment is for a three-year term and commissioners are paid $75 for each meeting they attend. Applicants must be a village resident and not in default to the municipality.



Those interested in applying are asked to contact Secretary Michelle Brunner at m.brunner@villageofpinckney.org. The application is also attached below. (DK)