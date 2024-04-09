Pinckney Community Public Library Seeks Feedback Via Survey

April 9, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local library is looking for some community feedback.



The Pinckney Community Public Library has launched an online survey.



The Library said it wants to hear from people whether they never use the library or use it every day. The survey is intended for adults over age 18 only. It’s being conducted to help the library make better-informed decisions and better serve the community.



Participation in the survey is voluntary. A link is provided.