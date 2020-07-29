Pinckney Community Public Library Seeks Millage Renewal

July 29, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Pinckney Community Public Library is seeking a millage renewal that will appear before voters on the August 4th Primary ballot.



The library is requesting a straight renewal of its 1.422-mill operating millage that expires this year. As it is a straight renewal, it will not increase taxes. The millage is needed to continue operations. Officials say it pays for ongoing expenses such as water, power, internet and the scheduled purchase of books and materials. It also funds various programs including story times and movie nights. Officials say the library is an essential resource for the community. During the COVID-19 shutdown, the library has continued and increased online services and upgraded the WiFi availability to include more outside access, which is free for public use. Various COVID-19 prevention practices have also been implemented.



More information about the August 4th ballot proposal can be found through the provided link.