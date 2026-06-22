Introduction To Voting Event At Pinckney Community Public Library

June 22, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Pinckney Community Public Library is celebrating the 250th Anniversary of the Founding of the United States of America with a number of tie-in programs in June and July.



Being highlighted this month is the "Introduction to Voting" presentation by Putnam Township Clerk Val Niemiec on Tuesday, June 23rd starting at 6:30pm and Saturday, June 27th, starting at 10:30am.



Attendees can learn the basics of how the voting system works in Michigan, who can register to vote, the changes in the law that allows for Absentee and Early Voting, where to find information if you're registered to vote, what a ballot looks like, and get answers to voting questions from the people who administer elections in the township.



The 45-minute, interactive presentation will be followed by a Q&A session with Niemiec.



An event flyer is attached.



The Library is located at 125 Putnam Street.