Haunted Exhibit Wednesday At Pinckney Community Public Library

October 15, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A haunted exhibit is coming to the Pinckney Community Public Library this Wednesday.



Join paranormal author, investigator and haunted artifact collector, Nicole Beauchamp, as she publicly showcases some of the most haunted artifacts she has collected over the years and tells the backstory behind each item.



Wednesday’s event is in-person only at the Pinckney Library from 6:30 to 8pm. No registration required.



For more information, call the Library at 734-878-3888 or

email hsiasoco@pinckneylibrary.org.