Blood Drives At Pinckney Community Public Library

June 4, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Donors and community support is being sought for two upcoming American Red Cross blood drives.



The Pinckney Community Public Library is hosting the blood drives to help aid with increased need.



The first drive is this Friday, June 5th from 11am - 5pm. The second drive is next Friday, June 12th - which also marks the popular Food Truck Fridays in the township square.



Library Director Hope Siasoco told WHMI they hope people would be amendable to helping out and donating - stressing that giving blood is very important for people in need, but especially if someone has a special blood type.



Siasoco noted the American Red Cross also did something special with their library in having them host two drives a week apart, which isn’t typically done. She said the need for blood continues to increase and the Red Cross was in need of host sites in June – not just in Livingston County but especially in the Pinckney, Hamburg, and Unadilla Township areas.



Pre-registration for either or both blood drives is best. The Library is located at 125 Putnam Street.



More information and registration details are available in the attachment and provided links.