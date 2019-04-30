Pinckney Library's Annual Fundraiser Set For May 18th

April 30, 2019

The Pinckney Community Public Library’s 6th annual fundraiser is set.



Pinckney in May: Bids, Bites, Beats, and Books will be held at the library on Putnam Street on Saturday, May 18th from 6 to 10pm and will feature live local music along with hors d’oeuvres, pizzas and desserts. A selection of beer and wine will also be available at a cash bar for those over the age of 21. Bids will be collected for a range of items presented through the evening’s silent auction, with a raffle held for an Amazon Echo home security system. Those tickets go on sale starting this Friday, May 3rd and leading up to the event. Winners do not need to be present to win the prize package.



Library Board President Kate Pratt says that proceeds will be used to support the Library’s acquisitions for its capital improvement, furniture and collections. Entry will again be free and geared toward adults 21 and older. For more information, call the Pinckney Library at 734-878-3888 or through the link below. (JK)