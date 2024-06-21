Pinckney Kicks Off Fourth Annual Food Truck Fridays

June 21, 2024

The band Magic Bus will bring a Woodstock feel to the kickoff of Pinckney's summer monthly Food Truck Fridays.



"We have 16 food trucks. We have our famous 'foam party,' which is the kids go play in the foam at 1:45p, 4:45p and 6:45p. The fire department will have a display and they're going to be spraying the kids down," according to Rick Beaudin, president of the Pinckney Putnam Hamburg Hell Chamber of Commerce.



"We've got everything from barbecue to tacos, chicken, Italian and all kinds of stuff. We have a business expo, arts and crafts, and politcal booths."



Food Truck Friday runs 12p to 8p at Town Square Park.



WHMI'S Madison June will be out with the Box That Rocks between noon and 2p Friday.