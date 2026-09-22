Pinckney's Beloved Leprechaun Karl Burg Passes Away

September 22, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A beloved Pinckney community member has passed away.



Karl Burg was known to many as Pinckney’s leprechaun. He always dressed up and marched in the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and festivities. Burg was well known around town and a very friendly fellow.



New of Burg’s passing was shared on social media by local Real Estate Agent Rick Beaudin, aka The Pinckney Pirate, who said “the Pinckney area lost an icon”.



Burg had reportedly been experiencing health issues over the last few years.



Funeral arrangements are pending.