Pinckney And Holly Doctors Receive State Appointments

November 12, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Two local doctors have been appointed to state boards and commissions by the governor.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer, this week, reappointed Dr. Bradley Uren of Pinckney to the Michigan Pharmacy and Therapeutics Committee. Uren is an associate professor of emergency medicine and an attending physician for the University of Michigan Health System. He earned his Doctor of Medicine from U of M, and has been designated to continue chairing the committee, according to a release from Whitmer’s office. The Michigan Pharmacy and Therapeutics Committee advises the Department of Health and Human Services on issues affecting prescription drug coverage. His reappointment is not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.



Governor Whitmer has also appointed Dr. Heather Dawson of Holly to the Environmental Permit Review Commission (EPRC). Dr. Dawson is an associate professor of biology at U-of-M Flint, and an adjunct associate professor at Michigan State. Her PhD is in Fisheries, Wildlife, and Ecology from MSU. The EPRC advises the Director of the Department of Environment, Great lakes, and Energy on disputes related to permits and permit applications. Her appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.