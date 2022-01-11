Pinckney High Drama Company Wins National Grant Award

January 11, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A local high school’s theatre company is one of 10 in the country to receive a prestigious grant.



Pinckney Community High School’s Act 2 Theatre Company has been named a recipient of The New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts’ “Your Start in the Arts” grant award. The grant program honors and supports secondary high school educators in drama and theatre who have inspired their students to follow their passion for storytelling through acting. PCHS is one of only 10 schools selected to receive the $1,000 award throughout the country.



Act 2 Drama Director Rob Roy said, in a release, that though COVID has made for a difficult couple of years with the performing arts, the students have been tireless advocates for themselves and jumped at the opportunity to go after this grant when the chance came up. Roy pointed to some technical fixes that could be the target for the grant money. He said they need some microphone replacements, up-to-date training on the lighting system, and a solid functioning ghost light, which is one of the students’ greatest desires.



New York Conservatory for the Dramatic Arts President Richard Omar said PCHS has demonstrated a deep commitment and need that embodies their core principles. He said they are grateful to enable them to continue to grow and nurture its drama students and department goals, and “look forward to seeing the impact of additional funding on Pinckney’s continued journey into the dramatic arts.”