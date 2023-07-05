Pinckney Community High School Names New Asst. Principal

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Pinckney Community High School has named a new assistant principal.



Upon acceptance of the new position, Frank McMurray said “As a young person I was taught to give back what you were given. The teachers, coaches, custodians, bus drivers, and administrators in my youth gave me great gifts as a student, athlete, and community member. I will dedicate my ambition and devotion to educating our Pinckney Community High School students, families, staff, and community”. McMurray added he’s humbled and honored with the opportunity to assist Julia McBride.



Superintendent Rick Todd said they’re extremely excited to have McMurray join the Pirate family as the new assistant high school principal. He said not only will his past experience as an influential educational leader going to be of great value to the district, but “more importantly, the sincere passion and heart he demonstrates for the overall well-being of students, staff, and the community is exactly what being a Pinckney Pirate represents and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have him join our team”.



McMurray replaces April Woods, who moved to another school district.