Several Local Students Awarded Academic Honors

September 12, 2022

Greg Coburn / news@whmi.com





Several local high school students were awarded academic honors.



Four Pinckney Community High School students were awarded with Academic Honors from College Board National Recognition Programs because they excelled in College Board assessments and schoolwork.



The honors can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country and help them to stand out in the admission process. Jacob Prince, Lena Moltzen, Thomas Lepper and Zachary Debeauclair were the award winners of the National Rural and Small Town Award.



Principal of Pinckney Community High School, Julia McBride says that they are thrilled that their students have earned this recognition and they are proud of them for their achievements in their classrooms and on the College Board assessments. Eligible students are invited to apply during their sophomore or junior year and are awarded at the beginning of the next school year. Students receive their awards in time to include them on their college and scholarship applications. For more information, go to the provided link.