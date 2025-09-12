Grand Opening For New Pharmacy In Downtown Pinckney

September 12, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





There’s action in downtown Pinckney with new businesses and improvements at the Town Square.



Heritage Pharmacy, located at 130 Marion Street, is open. A grand opening celebration is set this Friday, September 12th at 12:30pm.



The new pharmacy provides “a full line of prescription medications, vaccinations, plus charming home decor and unique, one-of-a-kind gifts. Your community's trusted health & gift destination.”



It’s being most welcomed by the community, which had limited options after Rite Aid and the old Pinckney Pharmacy closed – forcing people to drive well out of town in some cases.



Also coming to the community is Tropi Golf at 125 North Pearl Street. An opening date has not yet been released but renovations are well underway. Its Facebook page states “No it's not another auto parts store or dollar store!! We’re beyond excited to finally share what we're bringing to the heart of Pinckney… introducing TropiGolf — a brand-new two-bay, unmanned, self-serve indoor golf simulator! As born and raised Pinckney locals, it means the world to us to bring something fun, fresh, and totally different to the community we’ve always called home. People always say there’s nothing to do in Pinckney — well, not anymore. Whether you're chasing a hole-in-one or just looking for a good time with friends, TropiGolf is your new go-to hangout!”.



Another incoming business is The Mushroom Conservatory next door on Pearl Street. https://themushroomconservatory.com. Its Facebook page states “Through workshops, education, and innovations like our sustainable hands-on mushroom-growing kits, we make mushroom cultivation accessible. Our mission is to use fungi to promote health, explore great cuisine, restore ecosystems & fight food insecurity”.





Separately, there have been some improvements to the brand new Town Square Gazebo. A new sound system was just installed and is up and running that officials say will be great for upcoming events. The announcement was made via a video featuring the Pinckney Putnam Hamburg Hell Chamber of Commerce President Rick Beaudin, aka The Pinckney Pirate; and Chamber Vice President Michael Szafranski, also the DDA Board President.



The next big events downtown include the Homecoming Parade and the "Pinckney Spooktacular" on Saturday, October 25th from 6 to 8pm. There will also be music playing throughout the upcoming holiday season.