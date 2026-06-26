Pinckney, Fowlerville Schools Seek Renewal Of Required Operating Millages

June 26, 2026

By Matthew Hutchison / news@whmi.com





Two Livingston County school districts are asking voters to renew legally required non-homestead operating millages in the Aug. 4 election, with more than $9 million in annual school funding tied to the proposals.



Pinckney Community Schools says its renewal represents about $5.5 million annually for the district’s general operating fund. Fowlerville Community Schools says its proposal is tied to roughly $3.78 million in funding for the 2027-28 school year.



The millages do not apply to primary residences. They apply to non-homestead properties, including businesses, rental properties, vacation homes, and second homes.



Michigan school districts are required by law to levy 18 mills on non-homestead properties in order to receive full per-pupil funding from the state.



In Pinckney, voters are being asked to renew the district’s previously authorized 20.2839 mills for 10 years, from 2027 through 2036. State law allows only 18 mills to be levied, with the additional mills included to protect against possible rollbacks under the Headlee Amendment.



Pinckney Community Schools says the millage supports day-to-day school operations, including classroom programs, instructional materials, student services, and staff salaries.



The district says the current non-homestead operating millage expires in 2027. In a Facebook post, it also emphasized that the proposal is a renewal, not a new tax.



In Fowlerville, voters are being asked to renew the district’s existing non-homestead operating millage at 18.5337 mills for four years, from 2027 through 2030. Only 18 mills can be levied, with the additional 0.5337 mills included to protect against possible Headlee rollbacks.



District officials say if the renewal is not approved, Fowlerville Community Schools could lose roughly $3.78 million in per-pupil funding for the 2027-28 school year.



According to the district, Fowlerville voters have previously renewed the millage in 2009, 2012, 2014, 2018, and 2022.



The Headlee Amendment requires a millage reduction when annual growth on existing property values exceeds the rate of inflation.