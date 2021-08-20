Food Truck Friday In Pinckney Today

August 20, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Pinckney’s third and final Food Truck Friday event today is expected to be the biggest yet.



The event is hosted by the Pinckney Putnam Hamburg Hell Chamber of Commerce and will run from noon to 8pm in the Town Square.



Co-Organizer Rick Beaudin, aka the Pinckney Pirate, tells WHMI the first two events were big successes and the trucks ran out of food so for today’s event, they’ve pulled out all the stops and have eight different trucks. He says there will be a great variety of trucks that include local hometown favorites, special deserts, shaved ice, BBQ, mac and cheese, specialty burgers and wood fired pizza.



Beaudin says they’re bringing in big entertainment, Dueling Pianos International from 4:30 to 7:30pm, which will be followed by a women’s acapella group. People are encouraged to bring chairs for the entertainment. He says there will be lots of kid’s activities including a bounce house and obstacle course and a local farm will be doing tractor rides through town.



The event will also feature a Business and Art Expo with local artists and businesses. Beaudin says they didn’t have Art in the Park last year and he thinks this will be one of the biggest events Pinckney has ever had – especially with such nice weather in the forecast.



More information is available through the link and an event flyer is attached.