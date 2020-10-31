Free Veteran's Day Event At Local Dentist Office

October 31, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Local veterans in need of dental care will have that opportunity during an upcoming event in the Pinckney area.



Pinckney Family Dentistry is hosting its 4th annual Veteran's Day Event on Friday, November 6th from 7am to noon. The office is located at 1245 East M-36. Any Veteran is welcome to be seen on that day for any same-day dentistry services that would include fillings, extractions, cleanings, and denture adjustments.



Dr. William Stevenson and Dr. Jill Bell commented that the office has been providing free same-day dental care to veterans, in conjunction with the Veteran’s Day Holiday, for what will soon be four years. Last year, Dr. Omar Salamen and his staff at Dexter Oral Surgery joined in the event to provide care to Veterans and offer more difficult extractions as a service. The doctors said "All of us at Pinckney Family Dentistry and Dexter Oral Surgery feel excited to be able to provide this service for those individuals who have helped protect the liberties and freedoms that we have in this country. The Veterans we have treated in the past have been so appreciative of getting some of their problems addressed and we are excited to show our respect and thanks for their services to our country”.



It was noted that Veterans that have been treated in the past have been very appreciative of getting some of their problems addressed. Veterans are encouraged to call the office to set aside a time but walk-in patients are also accepted - provided there are still openings. Veterans are asked to provide identification, such as their DD-214 or Veterans ID card. The office number is 734-878-3145. Facebook photo.