Man Extricated After Rollover Crash On M-36 In Pinckney

April 9, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man had to be extricated following a serious single-vehicle, rollover crash on Tuesday night in Pinckney.



It happened on M-36, right in the front yard of a home, west of O’Reilly’s Auto Parts.



Putnam Township Fire Department Chief Curt Ruf told WHMI the 28-year-old Pinckney man rolled his pick-up truck at M-36 and North Peaceful Valley Court.



Putnam Fire was dispatched at 9:34pm and arrived to find male needing to be extricated, with minor injuries. Ruf said the patient was transported to Trinity Health Livingston in Howell by Livingston County EMS.



Crews remained on scene for over an hour due to vehicle debris and to control traffic.



Putnam Fire was assisted by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Hamburg Township Police.



Drugs/alcohol appeared to be a factor in the crash.