New Principal Named For Pinckney's Country Elementary

July 22, 2022

Greg Coburn / news@whmi.com





A new principal has been named for Pinckney’s Country Elementary.



Kathleen Krill was selected as the new principal at Pinckney Community School’s Country Elementary.



Krill brings with her a 21-year career teaching in the Pinckney district. Krill says, “I am excited for the opportunity to guide and support the staff, students and families of Country Elementary. I believe in the district’s focus on literacy and will continue to guide and support the staff as they set students up for success in elementary school and beyond.”



Superintendent Rick Todd said, “We are extremely excited that Kathleen Krill will be joining our leadership team as the new principal of Country Elementary. Most of us have had the honor of working with Kathleen in some capacity over the years and we know how much she cares about our students, district and community, and she will no doubt continue supporting students, parents and staff members as principal.”



Krill will be replacing Ruth Badalucco, who is moving to Pinckney’s Navigator School as principal.