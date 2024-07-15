Pinckney Community Schools Subject of Racial Discrimination Lawsuit

July 15, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Multiple reports over the weekend of a lawsuit alleging leadership at Pinckney Community Schools "failed to meaningfully address" racism against minority students.



The lawsuit filed by Detroit-based Marko Law claims four boys and one girl who attended Pathfinder School "suffered emotional trauma and substantial disruption to their education," forcing some students to leave Pinckney Community Schools "out of fear for their physical, personal and educational well-being."



It accused Superintendent Rick Todd of having "personal knowledge of the racism within his district for at least the last decade" and claims he "has failed to take meaningful action to correct the problem."



Pathfinder School Principal Lori Sandula and former Navigator School Principal Janet McDole are also listed.



School leaders so far have not commented.



The district has until July 28 to respond.



A copy of the complaint is attached.