Pinckney Community Schools Revises Policy Against Electronics in the Classroom

August 13, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Pinckney Community Schools adopts a new policy changes and signage to crack down on cell phones, earbuds, headphones and other electronic devices in the classroom.



Assistant High School Principal Frank McMurray presented it to the school board this week, which requires students to drop their phones in what's called a "caddy" when they enter the classroom.



"It's not to remind them you're in trouble for having a phone. It's a teachable moment. That's what we want to do with it. We don't want punishment. We don't want to kick these guys out of school because they have their phone out. We want them to learn it's not an appropriate place to have them," he said.



McMurray emphasized it's not just cell phones that are a distraction in the classroom.



"I have no idea how many kids have watches. I know I do. I don't know how many have i-Phone watches. There are many other devices, and that's why we say electronic devices," McMurray added.



"Right now, one of the hottest selling vapes is actually like an i-Pod. You can play music on it. You can go to all your apps on it. And that's a vape."



The new signs also outline the consequences for repeated violations.



However, several board members pointed out it goes both ways, adding staff and teachers must resist using electronics in class to set a good example.



"Yes, we have them for an emergency. But we should not be in class looking at our phone checking our social media. We just have to be cognizant of our own behavior, because kids will check us too. We have to be consistent across the board," one member noted.



Pinckney Community Schools posted the following message on Facebook regarding the policy changes:



"A key focus of these updates is a strong commitment to minimizing distractions caused by electronic devices (such as cell phones and earbuds) during instructional time, distractions that research shows are negatively affecting students’ learning, mental health, and the development of positive social skills. And, truth be told, these challenges affect adults in much the same way.



"In response to this growing issue, we will collaborate with students, staff, and parents to help create a culture of understanding and ownership around the new policies. Our goal is to empower students to build a learning environment that prioritizes their education, well-being, and relationships with others. By working together, we can ensure our students are set up for success both academically and personally.



"We believe that by uniting as a community—students, staff, and parents—we can tackle this challenge together. By supporting one another, we can create an environment where our students are set up for success in their learning and overall well-being. We can do this, Pirates!"