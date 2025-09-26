Pinckney Community Schools Report Issues with Phone System, Recommend Purchasing Homecoming Game Tickets Ahead of Time

September 26, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Pinckney Community Schools shared the following post on Facebook:



"Many of us in the Pinckney Community are experiencing cell phone issues, regardless of which carrier you may be using and as part of this issue, our district phones are unable to make or receive OUTSIDE calls as our system is an IP system and there is definitely an issue that is occurring that is impacting our greater community. Our district phones do work internally and our internet system is fully functional.



"If you need to contact the school directly, we are asking that you send an email or simply come in personally. We are trying to get in contact with the cell phone carriers to find out what the issue is as we are confident it is not something occurring within PCS, but we have had no luck thus far. We appreciate your patience and understanding and will keep you updated as best we can. Thank you."



An updated post said that Verizon is aware of the issue and has the restoration time set for 11:30 p.m.



The district is encouraging people to buy tickets to the Homecoming game before getting to the stadium through the link below. Taking a screenshot of the ticket will allow them to verify the purchase.



Tickets can also be purchased for $8 cash at the game.