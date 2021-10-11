Pinckney Schools Receives Youth Literacy Grant

October 11, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A local school is being awarded a grant that help benefit youth literacy.



Pinckney Community Schools has been selected as one of 20 awardees from within Michigan that will receive a Dollar General Literacy Foundation grant. PCS will receive $2,500 to support youth literacy initiatives. This grant is part of more than $3-million in funding being awarded by the Foundation to non-profits organizations, libraries, and schools across the country.



PCS K-6 Literacy Coach Laura Allen said, in a release, that she is thrilled to receive the Dollar General Grant for the district. She said, “These funds will be used to support our K-6 One District Book Program. One District Book is a program designed to provide a shared reading experience across an entire school community. We are excited to form our book selection committee so that we can provide every family with a copy of the book that is selected.” The program will run during March, which is Reading Month.



Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation said that they are proud to invest in literacy and education programs in the communities they have called home for nearly 30 years. She continued, saying, that as the educational landscape continues to shift, their hope is that these funds will help increase access and resources for students, educators, and communities dedicated to reading and learning.