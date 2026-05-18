Pinckney Community Schools Bond Sale Saves Taxpayer Dollars

May 18, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Big savings for taxpayers following a bond sale for Pinckney Community Schools.



On March 9th, the Board of Education approved and authorized a resolution to sell bonds for two purposes: 1) selling the remaining series of bonds authorized by the voters in 2020, and 2) refunding the callable bonds from the outstanding 2016 refunding bonds.



The administration was said to have worked diligently with its partners on that process, which culminated in selling bonds in the market on May 6th.



The Board of Education approved the ratification of the sale at its meeting last week.



The district said “We are excited to announce that this agreement will save our local taxpayers $3,045,185.35 in tax dollars over the remaining lifespan of the bond. Our commitment to the community members who have placed their faith and trust in us by supporting our previous bonds is to continue to be good stewards of that trust by maximizing bond dollars to enhance the learning, safety, and overall educational experience, while taking advantage of every opportunity to minimize the financial burden on our community”.