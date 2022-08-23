Bond Projects Progressing In Pinckney Community Schools

August 23, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





As Pinckney Community Schools prepare to welcome students back into the classroom, a flurry of activity is continuing with summer bond projects.



Bond work is said to be moving forward at a brisk pace as some projects near completion. While the goal is to get the vast majority of the summer bond projects completed, supply chain and labor shortage issues could force some projects to spill into September. Despite the challenges, officials say it’s amazing how much has been accomplished in a short amount of time.



Some projects include new bleachers in Pathfinder Complex Gym, new track resurface at Wes Reader Field, a newly painted pool hall, newly remodeled concession stand at Pathfinder and a new parking lot at Navigator.



Superintendent Rick Todd told WHMI that in 2020 the community was very supportive and passed a $59 (m) million bond. He says a lot of renovations and improvements are taking place in classrooms, athletics, theater and arts, parking lots, and some infrastructure pieces. Todd says there’s a lot of work going on and there has been nothing but positive feedback.



For Pinckney Community Schools, students will head back to class on August 29th - the Monday before Labor Day. Todd said it’s been about three years since they made that switch – which has been a great fit and the community been very supportive.





Updates on progress can be viewed on the Pinckney Community Schools Facebook page. That link is provided.



Photos: PCS Facebook.