Pinckney School Board Seeks Applications For Open Seat

February 2, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Applications are being accepted for an opening on the Pinckney Community Schools Board of Education.



At last week’s meeting of the Board, it was announced that Trustee Bethany Mohr would be resigning from her seat, effective immediately. Pinckney Superintendent Rick Todd said they are now in the process of looking for interested candidates who would like to be considered to fulfill Mohr’s position through December 31st of this year.



According to the district’s website, in order to be eligible for an appointment to the Board of Education, applicants must be at least 18 years of age, a citizen of the United States, a resident of the State of Michigan, and a registered voter in the Pinckney Community School District.



It is stated that the Board will consider all applications, but may also consider the recommendations for the appointment of others to fill the existing vacancy. Applications must be received on or before Friday, February 11.



The application can be found here: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1M3xo59W8Wyet9rCtZpMVzjbDxTEs_kYKVviwHL-1jnc/edit



Applications should be addressed to:



Superintendent

Pinckney Community Schools

2130 E. M-36

Pinckney, MI 48169