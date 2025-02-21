Pinckney Community High School Hosting Business Expo & Spaghetti Dinner Saturday

February 21, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Pinckney Business Expo is back this Saturday.



There will be more than 40 vendors, from crafters to realtors to small businesses. Positively Pinckney will be selling Pirates gear as well. Visitors can also check out the mobile escape room. A few of the booths will also have games and prizes, Rick Beaudin, coordinator of the event, said.



Along with the expo, the Pinckney Instrumental Music Program Boosters are hosting their annual spaghetti dinner on Saturday. People attending the spaghetti dinner will have the opportunity to check out the expo while they’re there. The spaghetti dinner will also feature performances from the Pinckney Community Schools’ bands and choirs. There will also be a performance of part of the spring musical "Mean Girls."



The Business Expo and the music performance are free to attend. The spaghetti dinner is $14 for a three-course meal, or for a $5 donation, a drink and dessert will be included.



Both events are taking place at the Pinckney Community High School, located at 10255 Dexter-Pinckney Road. The Business Expo will be in the gymnasium and the spaghetti dinner and music presentations will be in the cafeteria. The expo is from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. and the spaghetti dinner is from 1 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.



(photo credit: Rick Beaudin/Pinckney Business Expo)