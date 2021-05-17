Consumers Energy To Present Award To Pinckney Community Garden

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A special presentation will be held at an award-winning Pinckney Garden, later this week.



The Village was recently named as a runner-up in the Consumers Energy Put Your Town on the Map competition. The competition rewards ideas and provides critical dollars for projects being developed in small towns throughout the Lower Peninsula. Pinckney was named as one of the 10 finalists for its community garden idea and will receive its giant check for $15,000 from Consumers on Wednesday.



The event will begin at 1pm at the Village Hall and then proceed to the garden, one block away. This event is open to the public. The Village’s winning pitch included enhancements to their new community garden, including 16 raised beds and two wheelchair-accessible beds on a vacant lot at 135 West Main Street.



Village President Rebecca Foster previously told WHMI that many gardeners have expressed interest in growing produce at the site. The Pinckney Garden Club also plans to have a demo garden and opportunities for participants to exchange ideas, advice, seeds, plants, and produce. Applications to use the garden are available to Pinckney community members on a first-come, first-serve basis.