Longtime Pinckney Car Dealership Under New Ownership

October 2, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A longtime car dealership has changed hands in Pinckney.



After 25 years, Owner Dan Hall has retired and sold Pinckney Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram off Main Street/M-36. It is now officially under the ownership of Genesis Automotive Group.



Local Real Estate Agent Rick Beaudin is president of the Pinckney Putnam Hamburg Hell Chamber of Commerce, a division of the Greater Brighton Area Chamber, but is also well known as “The Pinckney Pirate”.



Beaudin thanked Hall for everything he’s done over the years and wished him all the best, saying he’s been a major force in the community and a great contributor to the Pinckney and Hamburg areas. He said the new owners are just as committed and he’s looking forward to working with them.



Beaudin said Hall has employed countless people over the years, helped people in the community, and deserves his retirement – adding he’s always stepped up to sponsor events including Food Truck Fridays, Art in the Park, and his Pinckney Pirate Pizza Party; along with donating to the schools and sports programs. In addition, Beaudin noted Hall is a deacon at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Pinckney.



A release from the company announced the acquisition, stating “This exciting expansion strengthens the family-owned dealership group's commitment to exceptional customer service in the Pinckney, Putnam Township, and surrounding Livingston County communities…We look forward to serving the needs of our new customers and becoming a trusted partner in the community."



Beaudin posted a tribute video to Hall on social media. It can be accessed via the provided link.