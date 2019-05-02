Pinckney CTE Students To Reveal Million Dollar Project

May 2, 2019

Students from a technical program in Pinckney will be unveiling a million-dollar project at their upcoming open house.



Pinckney Community Schools’ Career and Technical Education (CTE) program offers high school students the opportunity to learn theoretical concepts and then apply practical and direct applications in anticipation of beginning in any of a wide variety of technical careers.



At their upcoming open house, Pinckney CTE teacher Shawn Martin said students will unveil a project they are working on that is worth an estimated $1-million. The project is a Computer Integrated Manufacturing Work Cell comprised of 4 ABB robots, and 1 FANUC robot, complete with integrated robot vision and a conveyor system featuring four lift and transfer systems. Martin said the robots will be used to train future students in systems like how to program, wiring, run applications, and more. Many of the tooling and fixtures for the project are additionally being made in-house, by the students.



The open house is scheduled for Thursday, May 16th, from 6pm until 8pm at the high school. There will be demonstrations and presentations from students, along with representatives from several businesses. CTE Director Jim Darga said some companies will be doing interviews with students during the event, and that there may be CTE students who leave the open house with a full time position. This event is free and open to students, parents, and anyone in the community who is interested in learning more about the CTE program at Pinckney Community High School. (MK)