Pilot Survives Small Plane Crash in Green Oak Twp

February 13, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The following is a statement from Green Oak Township Police:



Around 1PM today there was a report of a plane that crashed on a small private airfield located off Rushton Rd near Eight mile.



When Officers arrived, they found the small single engine, Piper Cub, plane suspended in the trees with significant damage, however nothing leaking.



The lone occupant, a 72-year-old pilot out of Canton, MI, was not injured in the crash and was able to climb out and get to the ground on his own.



The pilot stated he was coming in for a landing and a gust of wind caused him to tip a little to the left and his wing caught a tree limb forcing him to cartwheel into the trees.



The Federal Aviation Administration has been contacted and the incident is still under investigation.



Green Oak Township Police Department was assisted by Green Oak Township Fire Department and Livingston County Central Dispatch.