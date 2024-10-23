Pig Roast Fundraiser to Benefit Gun Safety Programs

October 23, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County’s Friends of NRA is hosting a pig roast fundraiser Thursday evening in Brighton to support scholastic shooting programs, school safety and responsible gun ownership.



“The funds that we raise go into women and kids’ outdoor safety programs. The Women on Target program. Eddie Eagle program. School security programs. We actually fund a lot of stuff. We are completely non-political. We’re not even allowed to discuss politics,” says Shawn Campbell, co-chair of local Chapter 45.



Friends of NRA is a 100% grassroots effort fueled by a united front to secure the Second Amendment and raise money for the shooting sports, according to its website.



“I know Fenton and Linden sportsman clubs get grants from us for that. We also have a portable shooting range that we take to events around the state. It’s an indoor air gun range where we give people the basics on shooting an air gun,” Campbell added.



Thursday’s pig roast fundraiser is from 5:30pm-9pm at the Livingston County Conservation & Sports Association on McClements Road in Brighton.



Tickets start at $60 for adults, including dinner. Kids under 14 are $40. Click the link below for more details.