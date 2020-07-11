Man Charged With Target Break-In Heading To Circuit Court

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A man is being bound over on criminal charges following a breaking and entering at the Target store in Hartland Township.



26-year-old Mark Anthony Pierce of Holt was charged with breaking and entering a building with intent following the May 2nd incident. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office responded to the Target store early that morning for a report of a breaking and entering in progress. The search also involved the Michigan State Police, Hamburg Township Police, Brighton Police and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Aviation Unit.



Based on a description of the suspect and his vehicle, deputies located and initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description. Pierce was then taken into custody with multiple Apple Computer products recovered at the scene.



He is due in Livingston County Circuit Court July 24th for a pre-trial hearing after his case was bound over from district court last month.