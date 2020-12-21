Howell Man Arrested For Suspected Involvement In Murder

December 21, 2020

A local man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a Washtenaw County homicide.





50-year old Roger Lee Pierce Jr. of Howell was arraigned on multiple charges at the 14A-1 District Courthouse in Pittsfield Township, Saturday. Pierce is suspected to be connected to the November 28th death of 39-year-old Marcus McMullen of Ypsilanti, according to MLive.com. McMullen was found dead in his apartment that morning with a suspicious wound to his head, according to Pittsfield police. They were assisted by the Detroit DEA Office and Michigan State Police in making the arrest.



Pierce does not face a murder charge right now, but has been charged with 1 felony count for assault, 1 count each for firearm and ammunition possession, 1 count of concealed carry, and 3 felony counts of general firearms. Pierce additionally faces a misdemeanor charge for reckless use of a firearm.



Pierce is scheduled to be in court on December 29th for a probable cause conference. He is currently being held without bond.