New Pickleball Courts & Improvements At Huron-Clinton Metroparks

September 30, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Lots of big improvements at Huron-Clinton Metroparks in the WHMI listening area.



Officials say one exciting addition at Hudson Mills Metropark is the opening later this fall of eight new Warren Hamill Memorial Pickleball Courts. The Metroparks say the opening of the courts were made entirely possible through a charitable donation made by Marlys Hamill. A brief dedication ceremony will be held October 6th at 5:30pm, and the courts will officially open. Attendees are to bring their balls and paddles, and join everyone for cider and doughnuts as a thank you.





Other project highlights at area parks include:



-Accessible Kayak Launch Development at Dexter-Huron Metropark: Recently completed, this project added accessible picnicking facilities and a floating dock kayak launch. An official ribbon cutting is set October 16th at 10:30am.



-Trail Improvements at Kensington Metropark: 1.5 miles of the Hike-Bike trail was repaved this spring. The project focused on the two most deteriorated sections of trail. Officials say the improvement will help improve the visitor experience while also improving ADA accessibility and patron safety.



-New Rental Bike Stations: In May, four new bike rental stations were installed at Kensington, Hudson Mills, Dexter-Huron, and Delhi Metroparks. The bike rentals run through Destination Cyclery. The project allowed the Metroparks to expand rental bike services to three additional Metroparks with access to both Metroparks trails and the Border 2 Border trail system for extended rides.





Park-wide projects have also been completed, including new equipment being added to beaches to improve safety. This year, the Metroparks deployed brand new rescue boards and throw bags at all designated beach areas. The new resources are said to be easily accessible, helping bystanders assist swimmers in distress until emergency personnel arrive. Also new this year, the Huron-Clinton Metropolitan Authority Police Department is equipped with state-of-the-art LUCAS devices. The tool performs automated chest compressions for individuals in cardiac arrest.



Beginning this year, the Metroparks have begun upgrading all entrance and facility signs – which visitors may have noticed at parks this summer. All signs should be replaced by the end of 2026.



Also highlighted were programming impacts including thousands of students impacted with educational STEM programs, nearly 4,000 free swim lessons provided or handing out free life jackets to prevent drownings, or the progress made towards Climate Action Plan Goals.



People are encouraged to help shape future projects and programs to make the Metroparks even better by taking a survey. A bottom link is provided.