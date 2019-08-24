Photo Scavenger Hunt To Benefit Nonprofit Bountiful Harvest

August 24, 2019

An upcoming event will use technology to raise funds for a local nonprofit.



The Photo Scavenger Hunt, benefitting Bountiful Harvest, will be held Saturday, September 14th, rain or shine. Bountiful Harvest is a food pantry, clothing pantry, and soup kitchen located in downtown Brighton. The Hunt starts at 2pm, but participants are asked to arrive at the Brighton Coffee House & Theater on West Main Street by 1:30pm for rules and directions.



Each team, using only one smart phone, will complete as many pictures as they can within a one-hour time limit. Any team that dresses in a group costume is automatically given 10 points added to their final score. The cost is $25 per team with a maximum of five people per team. Tickets will be available at the event or can be found at the link posted below.



Bountiful Harvest, which has been around since 2011, recently moved into a brand-new building behind the First Presbyterian Church in Brighton. Its mission is to provide food and other items at no cost to individuals and families in need in the Livingston County area. The store operates 100% on donations and doesn’t receive any government grant money.