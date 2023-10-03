Phone Scammers Target Grieving Families

October 3, 2023

Dan Martin / news@WHMI.com



Borek Jennings Funeral Home is reporting fraudulent phone calls targeting local families and demanding money under false pretenses.



The callers are impersonating funeral home staff, and demanding payment of additional fees beyond those already paid.



Typically, the information used by the callers has been gleaned from obituaries found in the newspaper or online.



Borek Jennings is urging those who receive such calls to immediately hang up and contact the funeral home itself directly.



Scammers are reported to be using aggressive or threatening tactics to pressure potential victims into making payments.



Todd Borek, chief customer officer at Borek-Jennings Funeral Homes, based in Hamburg Township, says that if you have any questions or concerns, do not hesitate to call.



Additional tips to protect yourself and your family include being sure to always verify the identity of any caller, do not provide any personal or financial information over the phone, and report any suspicious calls to local law enforcement and the Federal Trade Commission.